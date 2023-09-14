Two godowns sealed over illegal stock of sugar, ghee

SARGODHA - The district administration on Wednesday sealed two godowns over illegal stock of sugar and ghee in Shahpur.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shahpur Anum Babar checked various shops and markets, and sealed two godowns for hoarding of sugar and ghee. Meanwhile, she also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 each on two petrol agencies for faulty gauge and over pricing.
QUACK BOOKED, CLINIC SEALED
A quack doctor was booked and his shop was sealed, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a team of the Health Department, headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad, raided Chak No 29-SB and caught a matriculate quack doctor Shahid Imran running a medical facility.
The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent challan to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for action.