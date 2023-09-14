Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two godowns sealed over illegal stock of sugar, ghee

Our Staff Reporter
September 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  The district administration on Wednesday sealed two godowns over illegal stock of sugar and ghee in Shahpur.

According to official sources, Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Shahpur Anum Babar checked various shops and markets, and sealed two godowns for hoarding of sugar and ghee. Meanwhile, she also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 each on two petrol agen­cies for faulty gauge and over pricing.

QUACK BOOKED, CLINIC SEALED

A quack doctor was booked and his shop was sealed, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team of the Health Department, headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad, raided Chak No 29-SB and caught a matriculate quack doctor Shahid Imran running a medical facility.

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent challan to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for action.

Pakistan’s 262-member contingent will participate in Asian Games: Arif Hasan 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023