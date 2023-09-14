Two godowns sealed over illegal stock of sugar, ghee

SARGODHA - The district administration on Wednesday sealed two godowns over illegal stock of sugar and ghee in Shahpur.

According to official sources, Assistant Commis­sioner (AC) Shahpur Anum Babar checked various shops and markets, and sealed two godowns for hoarding of sugar and ghee. Meanwhile, she also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 each on two petrol agen­cies for faulty gauge and over pricing.

QUACK BOOKED, CLINIC SEALED

A quack doctor was booked and his shop was sealed, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a team of the Health Department, headed by Deputy District Health Officer Dr Irfan Ahmad, raided Chak No 29-SB and caught a matriculate quack doctor Shahid Imran running a medical facility.

The team sealed the clinic and registered a case against the accused and sent challan to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for action.