UK HC meets CEC over elections

ISLAMABAD - After the US envoy’s meeting with Chief Elec­tion Commissioner [CEC] last month, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot yesterday held a meeting with the top election body head over the upcoming polls in the country.

“We agree that it’s crucial the country sees free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in line with the law,” said Jane Marriot after meet­ing with CEC shared his comments on X – formally known as Twitter.

This meeting held when the country is facing an elections schedule controversy. President Arif Alvi also yesterday written a letter to ECP Chair­man Sikandar Sultan Raja suggesting November 6 for general polls. United States’ Ambassador Donald Blome had also met CEC Raja to reaf­firm his country’s support for “free and fair elec­tions”, adding that it would work to strengthen the US-Pakistan relationship with “whomever the Pakistani people choose”.