Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UK HC meets CEC over elections

UK HC meets CEC over elections
JAVAID UR RAHMAN
September 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  After the US envoy’s meeting with Chief Elec­tion Commissioner [CEC] last month, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriot yesterday held a meeting with the top election body head over the upcoming polls in the country.

“We agree that it’s crucial the country sees free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections in line with the law,” said Jane Marriot after meet­ing with CEC shared his comments on X – formally known as Twitter.

This meeting held when the country is facing an elections schedule controversy. President Arif Alvi also yesterday written a letter to ECP Chair­man Sikandar Sultan Raja suggesting November 6 for general polls. United States’ Ambassador Donald Blome had also met CEC Raja to reaf­firm his country’s support for “free and fair elec­tions”, adding that it would work to strengthen the US-Pakistan relationship with “whomever the Pakistani people choose”.

Pakistan’s 262-member contingent will participate in Asian Games: Arif Hasan 

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023