USKT chairman, VC congratulate Mahnoor for her outstanding academic achievements

SIALKOT - The University of Sialkot (USKT) Chairman Mr Faisal Manzoor, and Vice Chancellor Mr Muhammad Rehan Younas met with Mahnoor Cheema in London. They congratu­lated Cheema for her outstanding academic achievements. Scoring 99 percent and earning straight As in 34 subjects in the GCSE ex­aminations under the Cambridge system is indeed a remarkable feat and a testament to Mahnoor’s ded­ication, hard work, and exceptional talent. Mahnoor Cheema appeared in the highest number of subjects ever taken by a student in the UK and the European Union’s history.

The chairman said that Mahnoor’s achievements are likely to open up numerous opportuni­ties for her in the future, and her success serves as a source of pride for her school, community, and the University of Sialkot. It’s always heartening to see such exceptional young talents being recognised and celebrated.