USKT chairman, VC congratulate Mahnoor for her outstanding academic achievements

SIALKOT - The University of Sialkot (USKT) Chairman Mr Faisal Manzoor, and Vice Chancellor Mr Muhammad Rehan Younas met with Mahnoor Cheema in London. They congratulated Cheema for her outstanding academic achievements. Scoring 99 percent and earning straight As in 34 subjects in the GCSE examinations under the Cambridge system is indeed a remarkable feat and a testament to Mahnoor’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent. Mahnoor Cheema appeared in the highest number of subjects ever taken by a student in the UK and the European Union’s history.
The chairman said that Mahnoor’s achievements are likely to open up numerous opportunities for her in the future, and her success serves as a source of pride for her school, community, and the University of Sialkot. It’s always heartening to see such exceptional young talents being recognised and celebrated.