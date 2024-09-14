3 murdered, one commits suicide

FAISALABAD - Three people were murdered over different issues, and a man committed suicide in the city and suburbs during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Friday that 60-year-old Sikandar Hayat, son of Muhammad Hassan, was shot dead by one Mohsin and others over an enmity in Manawala, Millat Town police precincts.

In the second incident, one Abid, along with his accomplices, shot dead Abid Ali over an enmity in Naveedabad Mohallah, an area of Chak Jhumra.

Separately, one Adeel and others abducted Irfan from Chak No 66-JB in Thikriwala police limits and cut his veins with sharp-edged weapon.

Meanwhile, one Qasim of Chak No 67-JB shot himself dead in Thikriwala police precincts. Police shifted all four bodies to hospital for mortuary and initiated legal action.

11 held over kite flying

The Dijkot police have arrested 11 kite-flyers in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours. According to a spokesperson, the police concerned took action against kite-flyers after taking notice by the CPO Kamran Adil. A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

Over 1.033m children vaccinated against polio in four days

As many as 1.033 million [1,033,066] children up to five years of age have so far been administered anti-polio drops in the district during the last four days. The anti-polio drive was formally started in the district on September 9, and the target to administer drops was set to 1.6 million children.

As many as 5,000 fixed, transit and mobile polio teams constituted by the health department are engaged to achieve the target by visiting door to door, hospitals, transport stands and public places. These details were shared in a meeting held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here on Friday. The DC directed for mobilizing the teams and appealed to the parents to coordinate with teams. The campaign will end on September 15.