Baku Business Forum to strengthen Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade ties: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Board of Investment, Privatisation and Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the promotion of business activities between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries is welcoming step especially holding of Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan will bring the investors of both countries more closer. There will be an opportunity to strengthen the existing relation and increase bilateral trade as well as mutual trust and harmony, Abdul Aleem Khan added.

These views were expressed by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan HE Khazar Farhadov who called on him in the National Assembly Chamber, here on Friday. Ambassador of Azerbaijan HE Khazar Farhadov and Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan exchanged views on the upcoming event of Azerbaijan-Pakistan Business Forum being held in Baku on September 16. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan intends to increase its business activities with Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia for which there is sufficient scope in various sectors. He said that Pakistan is a big exporter of rice in which we have no competitor especially in Basmati. Ambassador of Azerbaijan HE Khazar Farhadov said in his conversation that Pakistan is a brotherly country, our hearts beat together and In Sha Allah the Baku Business Forum will be beneficial for both the countries. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan promised to visit Azerbaijan and Baku soon on the extended invitation of Azerbaijani side. In the meeting there were also representatives of Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs and business community from Azerbaijan who indicated that they consider Pakistan as second home and doing business here is always more pleasure for them. Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan assured the business community of Azerbaijan of all possible support especially on the platform of Board of Investment whenever needed.