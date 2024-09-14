Bilawal sees PPP comeback in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday predicted comeback of their party in Punjab after its candidate’s victory in the NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election.

Bilawal congratulated Makhdoom Tahir Rashiduddin on his resounding victory in the NA-171. The PPP Chairman expressed his delight over the victory and praised the people of Rahim Yar Khan for placing their trust in the leadership of the PPP.

In a message, he thanked the PPP workers, local leadership, and supporters for their tireless efforts in securing this success. “This victory reflects the people’s confidence in the PPP’s vision for a progressive, inclusive, and democratic Pakistan,” he said.

Bilawal noted that Makhdoom Tahir Rashiduddin’s win was not just a triumph for the party but also for the people of Rahim Yar Khan, who have chosen progress over regression and development over hollow promises.

“This mandate reminds us of our responsibility to serve the people with honesty, integrity, and transparency,” he added.

He also emphasized the party’s commitment to addressing the needs of the people, ensuring good governance, and upholding the principles of democracy. He reaffirmed the PPP’s resolve to continue its struggle for a more prosperous and united Pakistan, where every citizen has access to justice, opportunity, and dignity.

Bilawal appears more optimistic about the party’s better position in Punjab. The Punjab province, not Sindh, was the PPP’s stronghold after Zulfikar Ali Bhutto launched the party in 1967 but for the last several years, the party has lost its power and despite performing well in Sindh, has become the third party in the national assembly after the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

News Desk adds: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that his party does not support governor rule but the option can be considered as a “last resort under limited circumstances” for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the light of the ongoing situation in the province.

Reports of the imposition of a governor rule in KP surfaced after Governor Faisal Karim Kundi made a telephone call to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inform him about the worsening law and order situation in the province, according to sources.

While the KP government “fails to restore peace and security” in the province, a rift between the provincial and federal government also arose following CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s proposal of bypassing the Centre and hold direct talks with Afghanistan to address terrorism concerns for lasting peace in the restive bordering regions. The sources said that PM Shehbaz, after KP governor’s call resolved to take immediate steps with the federal interior minister and Kundi — who is a PPP leader — to ensure peace in KP. “PPP generally not in favour of governor rule. There are very limited circumstances for it,” Bilawal said while speaking to journalists after attending the National Assembly session.