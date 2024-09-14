Saturday, September 14, 2024
Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana joins Turkish club Goztepe on loan

Anadolu
3:36 PM | September 14, 2024
Chelsea forward David Fofana completed a season-long loan move to the Turkish side of Goztepe on Friday.

"An agreement has been reached with professional football player David Datro Fofana and Chelsea Football Club Limited for a season-long deal with an option to buy," Goztepe said.

Fofana, 21, moved to the Blues in 2023 from Norwegian club Molde and made four appearances during his first six months with the club.

The Ivory Coast international spent the first half of last season on loan in the German Bundesliga with Union Berlin before joining Burnley on loan in January.

