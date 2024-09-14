Civil society seeks more effective labour code for women agri workers

LAHORE - Appreciating the Punjab government’s initiative of inclusion of women agriculture workers (WAWs) as formal labour in the Punjab Labour Code 2024, advocates at a forum called for revision of these codes to ensure that WAWs receive proper recognition and protection under the law.

The Provincial Advocacy Forum for the Empowerment of Women Agriculture Workers of Punjab met here on Friday to address the critical issues faced by WAWs and to chart a path forward for their empowerment. Organised by AwazCDS-Pakistan, the forum brought together civil society organisations (CSOs), government officials, media personnel, MPAs, youth, and academia to engage in this vital discussion.

Zia-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, opened the forum by underscoring the importance of advocating for the rights and empowerment of WAWs in Punjab. He welcomed the inclusion of WAWs as formal labour in the Punjab Labour Code 2024. However, he also critiqued the definition of agricultural workers in the code, pointing out that it is not fully aligned with the agriculture sector, necessitating revisions to ensure that WAWs receive proper recognition and protection under the law.

Echoing his concerns, many labour leaders and civil society actors at the forum called for a revision of the Labour Code 2024 to better empower workers and labourers in the province.

The forum featured testimonials from WAW members from both Sindh and Punjab, who shared their personal stories, highlighting the struggles of low wages, lack of social protection, early marriages, and limited access to resources and healthcare. These heartfelt narratives served as a powerful reminder of the systemic barriers WAWs face and the urgent need for legislative reforms.

Farooq Tariq, General Secretary of the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee, urged civil society to unite in advocating for these necessary changes. He emphasized the importance of collective bargaining and representation for women workers in the agricultural sector.

Dr Alia Batool, Lecturer at the University of the Punjab, highlighted the physical toll of fieldwork on women, the scarcity of health services, and the pressing need for legislative measures that protect their rights and ensure access to basic facilities.

Rao Zahid Mehmood, Deputy Secretary of the Labour & Human Resource Department, Punjab, explained that the code aims to streamline labour laws. He welcomed suggestions from stakeholders to further refine the law.

A plenary discussion followed, where participants engaged in a lively debate on the need for new legislation and effective implementation mechanisms to support WAWs.

MPA Mumtaz Begum also joined the forum, expressing her determination to be a vocal advocate for WAWs in the Punjab Assembly. She committed to closely reviewing the challenges faced by WAWs and vowed to bring their issues to the floor of the assembly, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights protected.

The forum concluded with a call to action, with Zia-ur-Rehman committing to review the Punjab Labour Code in light of WAWs’ rights and to present comprehensive recommendations to the government for further consideration.