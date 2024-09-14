Saturday, September 14, 2024
CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza meets with Chinese military leaders
Web Desk
5:49 PM | September 14, 2024
National

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), conducted important meetings with top Chinese military officials during his official visit. He met separately with General He Weidong, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and General Liu Zhenli, Chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department.

Both sides praised the deep, historic relationship between Pakistan and China and discussed progress in their strategic cooperative partnership and defense cooperation. The Chinese leadership reaffirmed their commitment to support Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Additionally, General Mirza delivered a talk at the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, discussing Pakistan's role in regional peace and stability.

