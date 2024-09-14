CM Maryam commends PM Shehbaz for approval of IMF programme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday paid tribute to the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his sincere efforts for ‘managing’ the IMF executive board meeting. The chief minister also hailed the positive response of the IMF with regard to economic prosperity in the country and termed it welcoming.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as his team performed a commendable and an unforgettable role to cope up with the economic crises prevailing in the country. The economy of Pakistan has entered into a take off position for moving further towards higher elevation,” the chief minister remarked. The CM hoped that the recent ongoing programme of the IMF will prove to be a last one. She said that the time is not far away when Pakistan will emerge as an economic power. “The PML-N government under the vibrant leadership of Nawaz Sharif, is striving to the utmost to resolve the economic distress of the people of Pakistan.”

CM Maryma noted that the treading of the national economy on the path of progress after getting strong and stable is welcoming. “The aspirations of the Pakistani people hinge on the PML-N government. With the reduction of the government’s financial policy rate, positive effects will start accruing in the business sector and on the economy”. She said the confidence of investors was increasing day by day. “The prices of essential edibles are at the lowest level as compared to other provinces.

The people have heaved a sigh of relief with the reduction in price-hike”, she concluded.