Saturday, September 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner visits polio vaccination centers to review ongoing polio campaign

APP
September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Muhammad Sajjad Hyder, on Friday visited various polio vaccination centers in the city to review the progress of the ongoing special anti-polio campaign.  He visited the fixed and transit points at Zacha and Bacha Hospital, Qazi Ahmed Chowk, and Naya Nakka Polio Transit Point and reviewed the working of polio teams, checked the records, finger marking of children, and the cold chain of vaccines.  Sajjad Hyder directed the teams to ensure that every child should be vaccinated during the special anti-polio campaign. He also emphasized the importance of finger marking and cold chain maintenance for the vaccines. He appealed to parents to cooperate with the district administration and health department to make the campaign a success and save their children from lifelong disability by administering anti-polio drops.  During his visit to various polio centers, the Commissioner also administered anti-polio drops to children.

PM orders strict precautions to prevent Monkeypox

Divisional Coordinator WHO, Dr. Jhangir Koree, accompanied the Commissioner during his visit.                                

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1726201735.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024