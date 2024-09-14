Saturday, September 14, 2024
Concerns over quality of sugarcane juice in Karachi

Web Desk
1:33 PM | September 14, 2024
Sugarcane juice, a popular and refreshing drink in Karachi, has raised quality concerns. Known for its health benefits, including boosting energy, immunity, and digestion, the juice is typically a healthier option compared to canned drinks.

However, recent reports reveal that the juice sold in Karachi is often adulterated. Vendors are accused of mixing sugarcane extract with contaminated water, chemicals, and artificial flavorings. Additionally, the practice of reusing sugarcane extract and adding contaminated ice raises further health concerns.

Citizens have reported that vendors do not properly clean the sugarcane, often using dirty cloths for wiping before extraction. Despite these issues, the high temperatures and lack of alternatives lead many to continue consuming the juice.

Web Desk

Newsletter Subscription

