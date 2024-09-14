Court approves NAB application for attachment of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties

Islamabad - Accountability Court-I Judge Nasir Javeed Rana on Friday approved the application of NAB for attachment of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties in Pakistan as he is a proclaimed offender and co-accused in Al-Qadir Trust reference. Judge Rana ordered the attachment of 30 plots of 1 kanal each in sector C-16 and 4 plots of 4 kanal each in sector C-15 in Islamabad and appointed the CDA Chairman as the receiver of properties. 1313 Kanal land in Attock is also attached, and Deputy Commissioner Attock is appointed as receiver of the property. The order further stated that Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari deliberately concealed himself to avoid court proceedings. He was eventually declared a proclaimed offender on 6th January, 2024 by the court. The order also stated that properties were attached under Section 88 of the CrPC. Al-Qadir Trust reference was filed by NAB on December 1st, 2023. Imran Khan and Buhsra Bibi were arrested in the case and now facing jail trial. Meanwhile, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Malik Riaz Husain, Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, Zulfiqar Bukhari, Ahmed Ali Riaz, and Farhat Shehzadi are at large and declared proclaimed offenders by the accountability court.