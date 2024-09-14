Cybercrime case: Court confirms interim bail of Swati, others

LAHORE - A sessions court on Friday confirmed the interim bail of Azam Khan Swati, Ali Zaidi, and Mussarat Jamshed Cheema in a cybercrime case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief. Additional District and Sessions Judge Salman Ghumman conducted the proceedings on three separate bail petitions for Azam Swati, Ali Zaidi, and Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, who also appeared upon the expiry of their interim bail.

The defense counsel argued that the FIA had registered a baseless case against his clients, adding that the agency failed to submit any evidence. He submitted that the sections of the PECA Act included in the FIR were bailable and requested the court to confirm his clients’ interim bail. However, the FIA’s prosecutor opposed the plea and requested the dismissal of the bail petitions. The court, upon completion of arguments by both parties, confirmed the interim bail of all three and ordered them to furnish surety bonds for it. The FIA had registered a case against Azam Swati, Ali Zaidi, and Mussarat Jamshed Cheema under sections of the PECA Act for making tweet against the Inspector General of Police, Punjab, and state institutions on X, formerly known as Twitter.