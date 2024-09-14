Economic indicators show country’s positive trajectory: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the positive indicators including the reduced policy rate and inflation, surged remittances and agricultural exports, and ongoing efforts to boost IT exports evidenced that the government’s economic policies were heading in the right direction.

The prime minister, addressing the young parliamentarians of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said the two percent policy rate reduction announced on Thursday was a major relief for the industrialists, investors, agriculturalists, and exporters, and expressed the hope for further decrease. The announcement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to Pakistan on September 25 was also equally a good development, he added.

The prime minister said that the inflation had reduced to 9.6% from 32% last year, and remittances by expatriates and agricultural exports had witnessed a surge. The government was also striving to promote IT (Information Technology) exports, he said and appreciated the role of Information Minister Attaullah Tarar in amplifying the government’s performance.

But he said many more efforts were yet to be made with unity and a clear mind to regain the lost position. He told the young parliamentarians including senators and members of the National Assembly (MNAs) that the incumbent government had made a pathway for the country to regain its stature in the comity of nations by rectifying past mistakes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasised the role of youth, including parliamentarians, engineers, students, lawyers, bankers and agriculturalists in accomplishing that journey by equipping themselves with modern education and skills, and also assured them of his fullest support in that regard.

He said the IMF programme was also being achieved following the tremendous efforts and tough decisions like putting tax burden on the salaried class, which could be lessened in the future in the form of reduced inflation. Calling the country’s five million traders to play their part in taxation, he said the government had brought the agro farms under the tax net. Curbing tax evasion was inevitable to rid the country of the IMF programme, he said and prayed that it should be the last such facility.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for taking measures for the capacity building of Small and Medium Enterprises to make them more profitable. He was chairing the first meeting of the Steering Committee of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority in Islamabad today. Declaring the SME sector as an engine of national development, the Prime Minister said expanding exports of Small and Medium Enterprises is imperative for the country’s economy. He also instructed that the SMEDA Board be made functional immediately.

The Prime Minister said that large private business entities have a responsibility to support small and medium enterprises. He noted that half of the country’s population consists of women, and their role in the national economy is extremely important. He directed that women entrepreneurs be specially included in all decisions related to Small and Medium Enterprises in the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that all products prepared for export should meet international standards.

The meeting was briefed about the strategy for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises in the country. It was stated that experts with international reputation will be hired for the development of SMEs. The briefing mentioned that the introduction of technology to produce textile products from recycled materials will help combat climate change. The government will assist in providing loans on easy installments for starting new businesses.

It was also stated that under SMEDA, all policies for the development of Small and Medium Enterprises will be formulated, based on the latest data.