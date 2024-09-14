Saturday, September 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Education dept directs private schools in Hyderabad to cooperate with anti-polio campaign

APP
September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Following complaints of non-cooperation from private schools during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Hyderabad, the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has taken action by writing to the Additional Chief Secretary of School Education to address the issue. In response, the Sindh Education Department has issued a circular to all private educational institutions in Hyderabad, instructing them to cooperate fully with the district administration and polio teams. The directive warns that any school administration failing to comply will face consequences.

 The move aims to ensure the success of the anti-polio drive, which requires the collaboration of educational institutions to reach children across the district

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1726201735.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024