Saturday, September 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eight injured in remote control device blast near Qilat

NEWS WIRE
September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

QILAT  -  Eight persons were injured in a remote control device blast incident that occurred near a police van passing through the Qilat area of Balochistan region, TV channels quoting DC reported on Friday. According to details, a police van was crossing the Qilat area when a remote control device blasted with a big bang. As a result, some eight policemen were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A Police team cordoned off the area and started the search for the perpetrators. According to initial reports, the remote control device was installed alongside the road. Police are investigating the matter.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024