Eight injured in remote control device blast near Qilat

QILAT - Eight persons were injured in a remote control device blast incident that occurred near a police van passing through the Qilat area of Balochistan region, TV channels quoting DC reported on Friday. According to details, a police van was crossing the Qilat area when a remote control device blasted with a big bang. As a result, some eight policemen were injured in the incident. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. A Police team cordoned off the area and started the search for the perpetrators. According to initial reports, the remote control device was installed alongside the road. Police are investigating the matter.