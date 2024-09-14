Enraged driver rams vehicle into police officials

PESHAWAR - An irate high-roof vehicle driver rammed his vehicle into two traffic police officials in Nishtarabad on Friday, injuring one of them before fleeing the scene.

According to traffic police officials, the incident occurred after the driver received a ticket for violating traffic rules. The driver deliberately struck the two officials on the busy road, with one of them being severely injured.

The injured official was taken to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. The attacker’s intent was evident from a viral video on social media, which shows him intentionally hitting the police officials.

Authorities have identified the vehicle involved and are working to trace the driver’s mobile phone number and location. Police assured that the culprit will be apprehended and brought to justice soon.