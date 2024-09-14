Saturday, September 14, 2024
Explosion near Police van in Balochistan’s Kuchlak kills two officers

Web Desk
3:47 PM | September 14, 2024
Regional

In a tragic incident near a police van in Kuchlak, Balochistan, an explosion claimed the lives of two police officers, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Law enforcement and rescue teams swiftly reached the scene, cordoning off the area. While the exact nature of the blast is still under investigation, initial reports suggest a bomb was planted along the roadside.

Provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind condemned the attack, emphasizing that the sacrifices of security forces in the fight against terrorism would not be in vain. He assured that those responsible for the incident would be brought to justice.

This explosion comes just a day after a separate attack on a police van in Balochistan’s Kalat, which left eight officers injured.

Web Desk

Regional

