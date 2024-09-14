Facilitation desks set up for cattle farmers

LODHRAN - The Livestock Department has established facilitation desks to sensitise cattle farmers about the Punjab government’s ‘Kisan Livestock Card’ programme, which will be launched soon.

According to official sources, all information regarding livestock card programme was being provided to cattle farmers through the facilitation desks across the district. The desks were established at all veterinary hospitals and mobile vans were also operational across the district to provide awareness to maximum farmers about the programme. The livestock cards would be issued to farmers having five to 10 calves after registration. Interest-free loan up to Rs 27,000 per animal would be given to registered farmers on first come, first serve basis, sources added.

The Bank of Punjab would issue cards and farmers would purchase essential supplies such as fodder, mixed mixture and other animal feed from vendors. The purpose of the program was to enhance production of meat through fattening of animals. Farmers would be bound to pay off loan after four to five months time period by selling their animals, the sources concluded.