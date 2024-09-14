Saturday, September 14, 2024
FIA starts probe into Imran's controversial post on 'X'

FIA starts probe into Imran’s controversial post on ‘X’
Imran Mukhtar
September 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has opened a probe into a controversial post shared on verified X account of former prime minister Imran Khan, holding former Army General Yahya Khan responsible for the break-up of the country into two parts.

The jailed leader in the post also urged the people to come out for a street movement to protect their own freedom and ensure democracy in the country.

This is the second time during this year that FIA has started an investigation into a controversial statement of Khan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

FIA has constituted a four-member team, led by an officer from its Cyber Crime Wing, to investigate the controversial post.

The team arrived at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail here on Friday to question the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder but he refused to cooperate with them in the absence of his legal team.

