Saturday, September 14, 2024
Fiji secures Pacific Nations Cup final spot with victory over USA

M Zawar
8:52 PM | September 14, 2024
Sports

Fiji earned their place in the Pacific Nations Cup final with a hard-fought 22-3 win over a determined USA team at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

Five-time champions Fiji were tested by the young USA side, but backrow Elia Canakaivata's two tries helped secure their victory. Despite a challenging first half, Fiji pulled away with a second-half surge to book their spot in the final, where they will face either Japan or Samoa.

In the fifth-place playoff, Tonga overcame Canada 30-17, extending their winning streak over the Maple Leafs. Tonga's powerful play, led by Patrick Pellegrini and tries from Siosiua Moala, John Tapueluelu, and Josiah Unga, ensured a positive end to their campaign.

Despite Canada's pressure in the second half, Tonga's defense held strong, with Tapueluelu sealing the win with a second try.

Both teams now look ahead, with Fiji aiming for a sixth Pacific Nations Cup title and Tonga setting their sights on the World Cup in Australia.

