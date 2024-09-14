Final decision on changing judges’ retirement age not taken: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD - Rana Sanaullah has stated that no final decision has been made on the proposed constitutional amendment regarding extending the tenure of judges. He also clarified that the government does not have the required numbers in the assembly to pass such an amendment. Speaking to a private Tv channel, Sanaullah said that if KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur takes any unconstitutional action as suggested in his recent speech in Sangi, action will be taken against him. In response to a question about PTI’s plans for a rally in Lahore, Sanaullah said that the KP CM should not be allowed to cross the Attock Bridge to enter Lahore. Responding to a question regarding the arrests of PTI MNAs from the Parliament House, Rana Sanaullah stated that those arrested had pending cases against them.

He acknowledged that PTI members should not have been arrested from within the Parliament building.

He further said that while the police claim the MNAs were arrested outside the Parliament House, some allege they were taken from inside and handed over to the police. He suggested that a case be registered regarding this incident at the Secretariat Police Station.

Sanaullah asserted that the PTI’s intentions in the Islamabad rally were clear from their speeches. He claimed that the PTI’s gathering in Islamabad was not a political rally but a preparation for another May 9-like incident.

He urged the PTI to rectify their political thinking, after which they could hold rallies in Lahore and across the country.