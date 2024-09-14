Finals of Hakim M Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Basketball today

LAHORE - The finals of Hakim Muhammad Saeed Shaheed Defence Day Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament, organized by Firdous Ittihad with the support of Hamdard Foundation of Pakistan, will be held today (Saturday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi.

The girls’ final will take place at 7:00 PM, followed by the boys’ final at 8:00 PM. The event’s chief guest, Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, will distribute the prizes.Earlier, the girls’ event was inaugurated by Sufia Humayun, Managing Director of Muneeb TV. Notable personalities including Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Humayun Muneeb were also present at the occasion.

On the first day of the tournament, Karachi University emerged victorious in both of their matches. In the first game, Karachi University defeated KMA College 30-8, with Darakhsha scoring 16 points and Ariba contributing 6 points for the winning team. For the runners-up, Fiza Hassan managed 8 points.

In the second match, Karachi University continued their winning streak by defeating Government Degree Girls College, Lines Area 15-11. Ariba scored 9 points, Mahwish 4, and Umaima added 2 points for Karachi University, while Urooj Kamran scored 8 points and Umaima Baig 3 points for the losing side.

In the third match, Government Degree Girls College, Lines Area edged out KMA College in a thrilling contest, winning 11-10. Urooj Kamran scored 9 points and Haya Liaqat added 2 for the winners, while Fiza Hassan and Haneena both scored 4 points, and Aniqa contributed 2 points for KMA College.Referees and technical officials for the matches included Zaeema Khatoon, Tahira Hassan, Nasreen Gul, Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Aamir Sharif.

During the opening ceremony, Sufia Humayun Muneeb pledged her full support to the organizers and announced the sponsorship of a Girls and Boys Basketball Tournament in the name of her father, Ustad Sarfaraz, an international hockey umpire. She also paid tribute to the remarkable national services of Hakim Muhammad Saeed Shaheed.

Additionally, Humayun Muneeb announced that a meeting with sports organizations will be held later this month to discuss the development of sports. On the occasion, Ghulam Muhammad Khan assured full support to the Pakistan Armed Forces and announced the organization of an U-15 Girls and Boys 3x3 Basketball Tournament on October 16 in memory of Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan.