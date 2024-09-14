Funds for Resilience

The government’s allocation of significant funds for development projects in Sindh is a step in the right direction, given the immense damage caused by recent floods. The 2022 floods alone wreaked havoc on homes, livelihoods, and infrastructure, and Sindh was among the hardest-hit provinces. In a country as prone to natural disasters as Pakistan, it is not just necessary but critical to ensure that development projects account for such vulnerabilities.

The focus should not solely be on rebuilding what was lost but on constructing infrastructure that is resilient and adaptable to future disasters. It is imperative that the projects undertaken are designed with disaster mitigation in mind. For far too long, Pakistan’s infrastructure has been reactive, waiting for calamities to strike before any substantial action is taken. This cycle needs to be broken. The new wave of development must integrate modern technology, climate awareness, and robust planning to minimise the damage caused by future disasters.

However, while the funding is welcome, it is crucial to ensure that these resources are used efficiently and transparently. There must be strict oversight to guarantee that every rupee is directed towards projects that genuinely benefit the people of Sindh and reduce their vulnerability to future floods and other climate-related disasters.

In the long run, the country’s survival in the face of climate change depends on sustained investment in disaster-resilient infrastructure. The time for short-term solutions is over. The allocation of funds must go beyond merely repairing damaged roads and bridges; it must be about building a future where communities can withstand and recover from the inevitable challenges of a changing climate.