Funny U-Turns

The Khan government was often criticised for its U-turns on various issues. However, the current federal government seems to be following the same pattern. Initially, it decided to ban PTI, then to close utility stores, but has since backtracked on both decisions.

It appears that these decisions were made without adequate deliberation or consideration of potential consequences, necessitating a change of course. The federal government must thoroughly examine the pros and cons of any proposal before making decisions to avoid similar embarrassing situations.

IBNE SADIQ

Islamabad.