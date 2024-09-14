Saturday, September 14, 2024
Gang busted, 8 stolen bikes recovered in DIK

APP
September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Dera police, during a crackdown busted a notorious two-mem­ber motorcycle lifter gang besides recovering 8 stolen motorcycles from their possession here on Friday.

According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, Acting District Police Officer (DPO) Tayab Jan directed to launch a comprehensive crack­down against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

Gomal University Police Station under the leadership of SDPO Parova circle Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Syed Samar Abbas Shah of Gomal University Police Station while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net two-member bike lifter gang and police recovered eight stolen motorcycles.

The accused were involved in several incidents of motorcycle theft in the city. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons while further investigation was underway.

APP

