Saturday, September 14, 2024
Gary Kirsten begins duties, attends Champions One Day Cup

Gary Kirsten begins duties, attends Champions One Day Cup
Web Desk
3:55 PM | September 14, 2024
Sports

Pakistan cricket team's white-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten has officially commenced his duties after arriving in the country.

Kirsten, along with Mental Health Coach David Reid, attended the Champions One Day Cup match between Stallions and Lions in Faisalabad, where they also met with selectors Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq.

Kirsten is set to review player performances during the tournament before joining Red Ball Head Coach Jason Gillespie at the Lahore Connection Camp.

David Reid will also be part of the Connection Camp, scheduled to begin on September 23 in Lahore.

Web Desk

Sports

