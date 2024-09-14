Saturday, September 14, 2024
Governor House Karachi prepares for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Milad gathering

Governor House Karachi prepares for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal Milad gathering
Web Desk
10:11 AM | September 14, 2024
Preparations are in full swing at the Governor House in Karachi for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations, marking Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). The historic building has been illuminated with vibrant lights in anticipation of the festivities.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori announced that the first Milad gathering will take place tonight (Saturday) at the Governor House, with its doors open to the public. Renowned Naat reciters are expected to perform, offering praises in honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Governor Tessori emphasized that this gathering aims to unite people in love and reverence for the Prophet (PBUH) and to spread messages of peace and harmony across the country. The event is expected to draw large crowds from various walks of life, making it a significant occasion in the city’s religious calendar.

Security arrangements have also been heightened to ensure the smooth conduct of the gathering.

