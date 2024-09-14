Governor Punjab presents Arshad Nadeem with Rs150 million cheque

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan awarded a cheque worth Rs 150 million to Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist and record-breaking javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari in a grand ceremony held at the Governor’s House on Friday.

This substantial reward recognizes Nadeem’s historic achievements on the global stage, specifically his stunning performance at the Olympics, which brought pride and joy to the entire nation. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Haider praised Arshad Nadeem’s world-class performance and highlighted how his record-breaking throw had made the country proud.

The Governor Punjab said: “President Asif Ali Zardari personally announced this reward during a meeting at the Presidency, acknowledging Arshad’s unparalleled contribution to Pakistan’s sports history.” He further expressed hope that the javelin thrower would continue to set new records and bring more honors to Pakistan in future international competitions.

“Arshad Nadeem has brought smiles to the faces of millions of Pakistanis with his extraordinary achievement,” the governor added. He emphasized that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), under President Zardari’s leadership, remains committed to supporting the nation’s athletes and promoting their success on international platforms.

Governor Haider Khan also took the opportunity to underscore President Zardari’s efforts in uniting the country during a challenging political period, praising his vision of prosperity and development for Pakistan. He said only President Zardari could unite the nation in the current political situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan awarded Arshad Nadeem with a financial reward of Rs 150 million, recognizing his contributions to elevating Pakistan’s status in international sports. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz honored him with Rs 100 million whileChief Minister Sindh also contributed Rs 50 million to further celebrate his achievements.