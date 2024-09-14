IHC directs Adiala jail admin to follow Khan-approved visitor list

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has instructed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to adhere to the visitor list provided by Imran Khan for meetings during his imprisonment. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing regarding a petition filed by the PTI chairman, seeking clarity on meetings at Adiala Jail. The Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, and PTI’s legal team, led by Barrister Ali Zafar, were present in court. During the proceedings, Barrister Ali Zafar informed the court that meetings are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 PM in a small room at the jail. He suggested the court appoint a local commission to regularly monitor and report on the situation. In response, Justice Ejaz remarked that the previous court order was not limited to the trial but ensured full access for the lawyers regardless of the trial status. He further stated that PTI could file a contempt of court petition if the order is not followed. The jail superintendent assured the court that the orders were being implemented, including the appointment of a local commission. However, Justice Ejaz clarified that the local commission’s role was separate, focusing on access to justice, while the current case concerned meetings with individuals other than the legal team.