IHC nullifies PTI MPs 8-day physical remand

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday nullified the PTI lawmakers’ eight-day physical remand in connection with the Islamabad power show cases. After hearing the arguments of both the parties, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the reserved judgement.

The development comes days after the police on September 9 arrested a number of PTI leaders in several cases after the party’s power show in Islamabad last week.

The cases include the reported attack on police at Chongi No 26 — which turned into a battleground as PTI workers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) clashed after the formers deviated from routes leading to Sangjani, venue of the party’s public gathering.

Anti terrorism court (ATC) Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain on September 10 had sent PTI leaders, including Sher Afzal Marwat, Zain Qureshi, Amir Dogar, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Chattha, Sheikh Waqas Akram and Shoaib Shaheen, to jail on eight-day physical remand.

During hearing of the case, the high court chief justice pointed out comedy of errors in the case, saying whoever wrote the first information report (FIR) should be given credit for writing a good comedy. Justice Farooq said all the orders for the PTI leaders’ physical remand were similar. It was an “unprecedented phenomenon”, he said, referring to the arrest of the opposition party’s multiple lawmakers in one go. “Let the state reply to this as to what had happened that remand for eight days was given for each of them,” he said.

Justice Farooq said an application had come against arrests from the Parliament which would be set for hearing the next week.

The Islamabad’s prosecutor general said terrible anti-state speeches were made in the rally.

The chief justice replied if his words were to be accepted, then a suspect of murder could be killed in encounter. “Where is the fair trial then? No matter how serious a crime someone has committed, he has the right to a fair trial,” he remarked.

He said first such an act was committed in the same court and then in the Parliament as well.

Justice Rafat asked if an inquiry was held about what training was imparted to the police officials who lodged the case.