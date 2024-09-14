IHC orders halt to arrest of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat without permission

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ordered authorities to halt the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat in any case without the court's permission.

Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz issued the written ruling on Marwat’s application, which was filed through his lawyers Adil Aziz Qazi and Riasat Ali Azad. The court has also issued notices to the Interior Secretary, IG Islamabad, IG Punjab, and FIA, directing them to submit detailed responses to the application.

The court sought details of cases registered against Marwat and highlighted concerns over his potential arrest in undisclosed cases. It emphasized that no arrest should be made without court approval.

Marwat was previously among the PTI parliamentarians arrested at Parliament House for violating SOPs during an Islamabad rally.