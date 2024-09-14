IMSEC 2024 kicks off in Karachi with focus on maritime sustainability, global cooperation

KARACHI - The International Maritime Sustainability Exhibition and Conference (IMSEC) 2024 has officially inaugurated in Karachi by Mr Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO). The event was graced by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, alongside key figures such as Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mr Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Additional Secretary Maritime Affairs Mr Umar Zafar Sheikh and Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi.

During his welcome address, the chief minister highlighted Karachi’s strategic significance as the “gateway to Pakistan” and expressed optimism for strengthening ties with the IMO. He emphasised the crucial role of ports of Karachi in facilitating maritime trade and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to environmental stewardship and adherence to international maritime regulations.

Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi highlighted the evolution of Karachi Port into Pakistan’s premier maritime gateway since its establishment in 1886. He emphasised the port’s strategic importance in regional trade, facilitating 60 percent of the nation’s trade, and its commitment to modernising operations to meet international standards. Chairman KPT proudly noted the recent docking of the MSC ANNA, the largest ship ever to arrive in Pakistan, as a testament to the port’s capabilities. He reaffirmed dedication to sustainability and innovation in the maritime sector, urging collaboration for a prosperous future.

Secretary General Velasco praised Pakistan’s commitment to maritime sustainability and acknowledged the Ministry of Maritime Affairs’ initiatives to explore new avenues for cooperation.

He encouraged Pakistan to actively engage in global maritime efforts, stressing the significance of protecting trans-boundary species, minimising ship pollution, and addressing plastic waste. Velasco advocated for the adoption of green maritime corridors and the use of alternative fuels, such as methanol.

Recognising the challenges faced by Pakistan’s maritime industry, including a shortage of qualified seafarers, Velasco noted the vast opportunities for growth, given that 90 percent of global trade is conducted via sea routes. He urged the nation to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and develop a comprehensive action plan to elevate maritime trade.

In closing, Velasco commended Pakistan’s hospitality and reiterated the importance of ongoing collaboration with the IMO to modernise ship recycling practices. He encouraged the government to bolster the maritime economy and create more growth opportunities.

Subsequently, the Secretary General of the IMO witnessed Karachi Port operations, the KPT Hospital, and the KPT Head Office, where he attended a cultural programme hosted by the Karachi Port Trust.