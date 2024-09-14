India edges past Pakistan 2-1 in thrilling Asian Hockey Champions Trophy clash

In a high-octane encounter at the , India emerged victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 2-1 win.

Pakistan's Ahmed Nadeem opened the scoring in the first quarter, giving his team an early advantage. However, India quickly responded, with Harmanpreet Singh netting two crucial goals to level the score and secure the lead.

The match saw a pivotal moment when Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf received a yellow card for foul play, reducing his team to 10 men for 10 minutes. Despite their best efforts, Pakistan was unable to equalize, allowing India to claim a hard-fought victory in this intense rivalry.