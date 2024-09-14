Saturday, September 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

India edges past Pakistan 2-1 in thrilling Asian Hockey Champions Trophy clash

India edges past Pakistan 2-1 in thrilling Asian Hockey Champions Trophy clash
Web Sports Desk
3:45 PM | September 14, 2024
Sports

In a high-octane encounter at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, India emerged victorious over arch-rivals Pakistan with a 2-1 win.

Pakistan's Ahmed Nadeem opened the scoring in the first quarter, giving his team an early advantage. However, India quickly responded, with Harmanpreet Singh netting two crucial goals to level the score and secure the lead.

The match saw a pivotal moment when Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf received a yellow card for foul play, reducing his team to 10 men for 10 minutes. Despite their best efforts, Pakistan was unable to equalize, allowing India to claim a hard-fought victory in this intense rivalry.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024