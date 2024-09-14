Initiative taken to launch new course on inclusive education

ISLAMABAD - Stakeholders and educationists have joined hands to launch a new course on inclusive education, which would benefit the persons with disabilities.

This initiative was taken at an event jointly organised by the Federal College of Education (FDE) and Sightsavers, an international organisation working to prevent avoidable blindness and to promote inclusive education, here on Friday. The event featured key stakeholders from the education and development sectors.

This launch represents the culmination of extensive planning and dedicated efforts aimed at enhancing inclusive learning opportunities for children and youth with disabilities across Pakistan. The course is designed by experts and has been approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Punjab University (PU). The Federal College of Education has already started offering the course, further strengthening efforts to foster inclusive education.

In her remarks on the occasion, Prof Dr Samia Rehman Dogar, Director of Federal College of Education, sharing her vision for an inclusive future in education, highlighted the course’s development journey, from its inception to approval, and emphasised its pivotal role in promoting equitable learning for all students.

In addition to outlining the course implementation plan, she underscored key elements such as inclusive pedagogy, accessibility, equity, and real-world applications, which are designed to drive societal transformation.

Munazza Gillani, Director for Pakistan and the Middle East at Sightsavers, offered insights into her organization’s mission and commitment to social inclusion, highlighting the importance of this course in their work to integrate inclusive practices in education and health across the region. While expressing her vision for the course, Munazaa emphasised this initiative should not be limited to the FDE alone. “We aim to expand this course to other educational institutions across the country so that more educators and students can benefit from its inclusive approach,” she stated. She further added, “We are committed to continuously updating the course to ensure it remains relevant and impactful, keeping pace with evolving educational needs and inclusive practices.”

Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Chauhdary, Director, Institute of Education and Research, Punjab University, remarked, “This course marks a vital step toward inclusive education in Pakistan. By equipping educators with the tools for inclusive teaching, we are fostering an environment where all learners, regardless of ability, can thrive.”

The experts from academic and development sectors attended the event and shared their insights on the practical applications and future impact of inclusive education in Pakistan.

The launch of this course aligns with SDGs and Pakistan’s national education goals and reflects a broader commitment to meeting the needs of children and youth with disabilities. It is a key step in ensuring that no one is left behind, empowering teachers and educators with the tools and knowledge to foster inclusive learning environment.