Iranian envoy lauds Pak for hosting 23rd Meeting of Ministers of Trade of SCO

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam yesterday felicitated Pakistan for its successful hosting of the 23rd Meeting of Ministers of Trade and Commerce of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

In a statement, the Iranian envoy expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to the visiting delegations.

Highlighting the significance of the SCO, Ambassador Moghadam emphasised its vast scope, noting that the organization spans 80% of Eurasia’s landmass and represents 40% of the world’s population. With vast reserves of oil (20%) and gas (44%), the SCO’s combined GDP in 2023 stood at an impressive $24.2 trillion, approximately one-fourth of the global GDP.

Ambassador Moghadam pointed out that the SCO currently consists of 10 full members, two observer states, and 14 dialogue partners. He remarked on the potential for the organization to expand further as other nations recognise the strategic importance of joining. “Activating all the capacities of the member countries in this organisation is important, and it must be done through cooperation and collective synergy,” he stated.

The Ambassador stressed the vital role of transportation infrastructure and trade corridors in fostering cooperation between the member states. He called for the completion of existing trade routes, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the North-South Corridor, and the East-West Corridor. These projects, according to Moghadam, have the potential to enhance the economic synergy of the SCO and connect its members to global markets.

Ambassador Moghadam took pride in Iran’s strategic geographical position, with its 5,800 kilometres of coastline, and particularly highlighted the significance of key Iranian ports like Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, and Mahshahr. These ports serve as critical transit points for both the North-South and East-West corridors, cementing Iran’s importance in regional trade.

He further elaborated on Iran’s extensive railway network, which, with minimal investment, could be a key player in connecting SCO countries. “Our country has made special provisions and incentives for investment in coastal and northern areas, aiming to connect the railway lines of the member countries,” Moghadam added.

The Ambassador expressed optimism that through collective efforts, SCO members could focus on completing vital transit lines, establishing trade facilities, and creating financial institutions that would lead to long-term economic growth and prosperity for the region.