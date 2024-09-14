JUI-F rejects proposal to extend Chief Justice's term, calls for comprehensive judicial reforms

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has turned down the proposal for a legislative extension of the Chief Justice’s term.

During a late-night meeting at Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed potential constitutional amendments with the JUI-F Chief.

Despite the talks, Maulana Fazlur Rehman maintained JUI-F’s stance, rejecting legislation aimed at benefiting an individual.

Instead, he called for the government to introduce a comprehensive judicial reform package, underscoring the need for broader changes in the judicial system.