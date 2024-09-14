Saturday, September 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JUI-F rejects proposal to extend Chief Justice's term, calls for comprehensive judicial reforms

JUI-F rejects proposal to extend Chief Justice's term, calls for comprehensive judicial reforms
Web Desk
3:49 PM | September 14, 2024
National

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) has turned down the proposal for a legislative extension of the Chief Justice’s term.

During a late-night meeting at Maulana Fazlur Rehman's residence, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed potential constitutional amendments with the JUI-F Chief.

Despite the talks, Maulana Fazlur Rehman maintained JUI-F’s stance, rejecting legislation aimed at benefiting an individual.

Instead, he called for the government to introduce a comprehensive judicial reform package, underscoring the need for broader changes in the judicial system.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1726284898.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024