KARACHI - The teachers of Federal Urdu University for Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) Karachi have boycotted the classes in protest against the decision of the administration to withdraw rental ceiling allowance on Friday. The students of the university who went in search of knowledge are forced to return homes. The teachers of Gulshan and Abdul Haq campuses have boycotted the classes. The vice chancellor of Urdu University is still present in Islamabad.