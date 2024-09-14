KITE holds workshop on integrated solid waste management

GALIYAT - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE), with support from the World Bank Group, organized a one-day capacity-building workshop on Integrated Solid Waste Management. The event, held in collaboration with the KP Cultural and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), and Kaghan Development Authority (KgDA), aimed to equip stakeholders with the knowledge and tools needed for a cleaner region and a sustainable, zero-waste future.

The workshop was inaugurated by DG KPCTA Tashfeen Haider, DG GDA Shahrukh Ali Khan, Project Director KITE Touseef Khalid, and Ms. Kiran Afzal, Senior Private Sector Specialist from the World Bank Group. They welcomed participants and emphasized the critical role of solid waste management in protecting the environment.

Project Director Touseef Khalid noted that the workshop is a significant step towards achieving a cleaner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The event provided practical solutions to the region’s waste challenges, focusing on reducing landfill dependency and increasing waste recycling efforts. Innovations in waste management systems were also explored, with a view to integrating them into tourist areas such as Galiyat and Kaghan/Naran to enhance cleanliness and sustainability. DG KPCTA Tashfeen Haider encouraged participants from various sectors to actively engage in developing actionable solid waste management plans. He stressed that both GDA and KgDA should continue their efforts in sustainable waste management. The workshop saw robust participation from key stakeholders, including representatives from GDA, KGDA, the Department of Tourism, Health Department, EPA, Tehsil Municipal Administrations, and the hotel industry. Ms. Kiran Afzal commended the KITE project and the Department of Tourism for their leadership in advancing solid waste management and tourism development. She highlighted the importance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) as an effective model for addressing challenges in this sector and emphasized the potential of startups with financial resources and innovative ideas to bring transformative change.

KITE experts provided a detailed overview of the Feasibility Study, Preliminary Design, and Solid Waste Management Plan. They led insightful discussions on key components of waste management, including the design and operation of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), landfill construction and management, and strategies to improve waste collection, segregation, and disposal. This capacity-building initiative marks a significant milestone in KITE’s ongoing efforts to create cleaner, greener tourist areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, promoting environmental sustainability and public health.