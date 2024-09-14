KP govt launches digital skills initiatives to empower youth

Peshawar - In a landmark move to advance the digital economy and empower the youth with essential digital skills, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched five digital skills initiatives across the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur officially inaugurated the initiatives during a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Friday. The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah, Secretary ST & IT department Tanzeela Sabahat, Secretary Higher Education Naveed Kamran, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board, senior IT department officials, and students.

The new initiatives include the Google Career Certifications Program, which will provide Google scholarships to 5,000 individuals across the province, enabling them to secure employment in high-growth sectors. The Durshal Platform Initiative will support 20 new tech-based startups with mentorship, resources, and infrastructure. Through the KP Digital Internships Program, 200 IT graduates will be placed in leading IT companies in Abbottabad and Peshawar, bridging the gap between academic learning and market requirements.

The Join IT Program will serve as a centralized hub, bringing together IT companies and skilled graduates to foster collaboration and innovation. Additionally, the Government Innovation Fellows Program will onboard 20 new fellows to work on technology-based solutions for challenges in government departments.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized the importance of focusing on information technology and leveraging these opportunities. He highlighted the potential of the IT sector and the necessity of upskilling youth for global competitiveness. He also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art IT City in Haripur and ongoing work on an IT Complex in Peshawar. Furthermore, the provincial government is planning to set up Schools of Artificial Intelligence, Gaming, and Digital Governance to enhance transparency and reduce corruption in government departments.

Additionally, a new digital portal for the provincial government will soon be launched, aimed at improving public service delivery, addressing complaints, and fostering accountability in the public sector.