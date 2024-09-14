Saturday, September 14, 2024
KWSC inks EPC agreement to increase water supply to Karachi

September 14, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) inked an Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) agreement for the construction of the new Hub Canal to increase water supply to the port city.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed signed the agreement in a ceremony that took place at the MD Secretariat attended by Director Wah Construction Limited Shoaib Shafiq, Colonel Sabahuddin Chaudhry, 3G Consultant Sultan Dogar, Project Director Hub Canal Sikandar Ali, and Chief Engineer Sewerage E&M Syed Sardar Shah.

According to the KWSC Spokesperson, the project includes the construction of a new Hub Canal and the restoration of the existing one. Additionally, the Hub Pumping Station, rising main, and the Hub Filter Plant will be upgraded from their current capacity of 80 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) to 100 MGD.

The project, with a fixed cost of Rs12.76 billion, is expected to be completed within a year. “Once finished, it will significantly improve the water supply to Karachi, particularly in the western district and Keamari,” the spokesperson added.

