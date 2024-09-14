Legitimacy of Pakistan Expo Centres Board challenged in LHC

LAHORE - Management of Pakistan Expo Centres failed to ensure the formation of the Board in accordance with the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act 2023, resulting in the Board of Directors being legally challenged in the Lahore High Court. The petition emphasises that PECPL, as a public sector entity, is governed by the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules 2013, the Companies Act 2017, and the SOE Act 2023. These laws require that board appointments, particularly of independent directors, follow a transparent, merit-based process, including the application of “fit and proper” criteria. The petitioner contends that the independent directors were appointed without adhering to these legal requirements, calling for the reconstitution of PECPL’s Board and the nullification of all actions taken by the current board. The petitioner seeks the court’s intervention to ensure that the Board is constituted in compliance with the law to maintain transparency, efficiency, and independent management of PECPL. Furthermore, Section 168 of the Companies Act 2017 states that once a defect in board composition is identified, the affected directors must cease exercising their powers until the issue is rectified. In light of this, the Board’s ability to continue functioning is now in question.