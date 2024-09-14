LHC seeks centre, ECP’s response in reserved seats case

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the federal government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit their responses by September 27 in a case regarding the implementation of the decision on reserved seats. Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh presided over the hearing on a petition filed by citizen Muneer Ahmed, represented by Advocate Azhar Siddique. During the proceedings, the government counsel informed the court that the Attorney General was engaged in a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council and that a related petition had already been filed in the Supreme Court by Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The judge questioned the admissibility of the case, asking Advocate Azhar Siddique to explain its standing in light of the fact that the Supreme Court was already hearing a related matter. Advocate Siddique argued that no formal notices or case numbers had been issued by the Supreme Court and reiterated that under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, a direct petition could not be filed in the Supreme Court.

The court further discussed the challenges to the NAB Act currently before the Supreme Court and whether amendments made after the Practice and Procedure Act could still be contested.

Justice Raheel Kamran also emphasized that one of the key aspects of the case involved awarding reserved seats to the PTI, stressing that if the amendment act is deemed unconstitutional, the Supreme Court’s decision will be enforced regardless. He warned that if the federal government and ECP fail to submit their replies within 15 days, their right to defense could be forfeited.

The court adjourned the hearing and demanded responses from the federal government and ECP by September 27.