Saturday, September 14, 2024
Man held for harassing woman polio worker in Thatta

INP
September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

THATTA   -   After various raids in different areas, local police arrested a man, Rehmatullah Nahio, for harassing a woman polio worker in Thatta district on Friday.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also took serious notice of this incident and directed to use all available resources for security and protection of woman polio workers.

He also sought a detailed report from Commissioner Hyderabad regarding security of polio workers.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that there are two soldiers, one who are performing their duties on borders and others who provide security to local residents. He said that polio workers are our soldiers and he will take every possible measure to provide security to them. He said that they are performing a noble cause to provide polio vaccination to children door to door which help them to become handicapped for life.

PM orders strict precautions to prevent Monkeypox

The accused accepted his mistake and also tendered his apology in a video message. He also promised to respect the polio workers in future.

