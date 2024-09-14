Massive fire destroys 80 houses in Chilas

A devastating fire engulfed the Niyat Maducas area in Chilas, Gilgit Baltistan, on Saturday, destroying as many as 80 houses. Residents attempted to control the blaze using self-help methods due to the lack of communication systems and road access for emergency services.

The affected families are still awaiting aid, sheltering under the open sky.

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan has taken notice of the incident and instructed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Diamir to conduct a thorough investigation.

He also directed authorities to provide urgent relief to those impacted by the disaster.