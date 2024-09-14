Moin Khan backs Shaheen Afridi for Pakistan captaincy as PCB set to review leadership

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Moin Khan has endorsed ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the ideal candidate for the national team's captaincy amid scrutiny over the current leadership.

Both Test and white-ball captains, Shan Masood and Babar Azam, face uncertainty following a string of poor performances.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called for a high-profile "Connection Camp" meeting on September 22 to discuss the future of Pakistan cricket, including the captaincy.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that the decision will involve input from selectors, coaches, and mentors, with final decisions to be made after the workshop.