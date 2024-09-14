Saturday, September 14, 2024
Mother kills daughter before committing suicide

September 14, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A woman allegedly killed her teenage daughter before committing suicide in her residence located near Nara Jail here on Friday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) SITE police station Imran Rasheed Shaikh, deceased 45-year-old Bakhtawar gave sleeping pills to her daughter and when she fell unconscious Bakhtawar tied her hands and feet before strangulating her to death. He added that later Bakhtawar hanged herself against the ceiling to take her own life. According to the SHO, Bakhtawar’s husband left her some years ago, after that she started looking after her daughter and three sons who were aged between 16 years to 22 years. Shaikh said the three brothers work as labourers. He told that the family was so poor that their single room house could hardly accommodate deceased mother and daughter while the brothers used to sleep outside on road.

The SHO informed that during the preliminary investigation poverty had surfaced to be the cause behind the incident.

