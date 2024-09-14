Multan Police seize 22kg hashish, arrest two

MULTAN - The Haram Gate police successfully intercepted a drug supply and seized 22 kilograms of hashish and arrested two suspects including a woman.

Working on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Karnal Chowk and arrested a female drug-pusher Rabia Basri, daughter of Shah Muhammad of Wilayatabad, Multan. During the search, conducted by a female constable, over 10 kilograms of hashish and Rs 141,000 in cash were recovered from her. In another operation, the police arrested another alleged drug-trafficker, Shahbaz, son of Shah Muhammad, near City Mall Warehouse. The police recovered over 11-kilogram hashish and Rs 200,000 in cash, police sources said. The raids were conducted under the supervision of SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi and SDPO Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, with SHO Muhammad Ismail and his team executing the operation.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to supplying drugs across Multan. Both individuals had previous criminal records related to drug trafficking. Later, holding a press conference, CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, accompanied by SSP Operations Hasan Raza Khakhi, SP Cantt Division Javed Tahir Majeed and DSP Haram Gate Ibrahim Khan Dreshak, stated that the Multan police were actively cracking down on drug traffickers and will soon make further arrests and recoveries. The CPO disclosed that the police have seized 900 kilograms of hashish during anti-drug operations over the past eight months across the district.

Two fireworks dealers arrested, fireworks recovered

The Shah Shams police recovered a large quantity of fireworks and arrested a fireworks dealer during a special operation, launched here on Friday. According to sources, police arrested Adnan, son of Muhammad Anwar of Sharif Town, Dijkot, Faisalabad, who was carrying a huge quantity of fireworks in a mini van.

In another operation at the Grain Market (Ghalla Mandi), another fireworks dealer, Ehsan-ul-Haq, was apprehended with a big quantity of fireworks. Police also recovered 11,000 boxes of Chinese matches, 3,000 firecrackers, and 8 cartons of fireworks cakes from the possession of dealers. Separate cases have been registered against them, police sources added.

Rescue 1122 extinguish fire at cotton factory

The emergency service Rescue 1122 successfully extinguished a fire erupting at a cotton factory, situated near a school, at Faiz-e-Aam Chowk near Shah Abbas, here on Friday.

According to sources, Rescue 1122 received a call about the fire at factory and rushed to the site. The fire was creating panic in the area due to presence of a school in the proximity. Rescue 1122 started operation and put off the fire after incessant struggle of three hours. Many fire-brigades vehicles took part in the operation. The police concerned is investigating the incident. The valuables worth thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes.