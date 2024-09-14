Murtaza hails PPP victory in polls

LAHORE - “Power sharing with PML-N is burden sharing,” said Syed Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab, during an press conference in Lahore alongside Secretary of Records and Events Ahsan Rizvi, Raheel Baloch, and Edwin Sahotra. He remarked that there is no room for Governor’s Rule in a parliamentary system, adding that, thanks to “the generosity of Ghulam Mustafa Khar,” the PPP has won in Rahim Yar Khan. He stated that a particular mindset is a suicide attack on the country’s parliamentary system. Congratulating Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, President Asif Zardari, and Faryal Talpur on the historic victory in NA-171, Murtaza noted that this win was against a specific mindset. He praised the Returning Officer and the Rahim Yar Khan administration for ensuring transparent elections. “The election was both fair and won by the PPP with a double majority,” he said. Murtaza emphasized that despite adverse circumstances and economic collapse, the PPP has remained steadfast in its principles and with the people. He argued that, despite the undemocratic attitude of PTI, the party should be allowed to hold a rally. He further stated that Bilawal Bhutto, within Parliament, has proposed a “Charter of the Parliament,” calling for a unified strategy among all parties. He noted the long history of sacrifices by the PPP to uphold the sanctity of Parliament: Asif Zardari spent 11 years in jail, and many party workers were martyred. Meanwhile, The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab leadership extended heartfelt congratulations to PPP candidate Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed over his impressive win in the National Assembly constituency NA-171. In a joint statement, issued here on Friday, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, President of PPP Central Punjab, praised the voters for supporting a progressive and enlightened vision, stating that the people of NA-171 rejected negative propaganda and ensured the victory of ‘arrow’, the PPP’s election symbol.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said the victory would further solidify party’s presence in south Punjab, emphasising that the people of the region had defeated divisive elements. Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema added that the people of Rahim Yar Khan placed their trust in the PPP, affirming the party’s continued struggle for a stable, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan.